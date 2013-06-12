UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
* Sale of branches to Co-op supposed to create challenger
* Lloyds chairman, CEO to face lawmakers on June 18
* FPC's Haldane says PRA working with Co-op's new management
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 12 Lloyds Banking Group Plc's top executives will appear before British lawmakers next Tuesday to answer questions over the collapse of a planned sale of hundreds of branches to the Co-operative Group .
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio and Chairman Win Bischoff will answer questions from the Treasury Select Committee (TSC) about why the deal, which would have created a challenger to Britain's dominant lenders, fell through after lengthy negotiations.
Since the talks ended in April, the financial health of the Co-operative Bank has come under scrutiny, with rating agency Moody's downgrading its credit rating to "junk" status and warning it might need taxpayer support - something the bank has denied.
Industry and political sources said lawmakers want to get to the bottom of why the talks were allowed to proceed for so long at a time when Co-op Bank's capital position was so precarious. Industry sources say the bank is facing a capital shortfall of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).
There had been strong cross-party political support for the Co-op to play a bigger role in UK banking because of the firm's ethical credentials. The Co-operative is Britain's biggest mutual business, owned not by private shareholders, but by more than 6 million individuals.
Industry sources had expressed doubt about the deal's viability for several months prior to it collapsing, mainly citing concerns over how the Co-op would meet regulatory capital requirements.
Co-op's new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland has overhauled the group's senior management in recent weeks, appointing a group finance director and a chairman and chief executive at Co-op Bank.
Andy Haldane, a member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), on Tuesday told the TSC, which oversees the work of Britain's finance ministry, that the Moody's downgrade of Co-op Bank had been "a surprise to almost everyone".
"It's clear that further needs to be done to put Co-op into a situation of resilience and sustainability and my colleagues at the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) are working closely with Co-op's new management on just that," he said, referring to another part of Britain's financial regulatory setup.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources