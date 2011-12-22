(Adds detail, background)
* S&P cuts Co-Op outlook to negative vs stable
* S&P keeps BBB- long-term rating on Co-Op
* S&P cites risks associated with planned Lloyds branch bid
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 22 Credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's cut its outlook on mutually-owned conglomerate
The Co-Operative Group to "negative" from "stable",
due to risks associated with the Co-Op's planned purchase of
some 630 Lloyds bank branches.
Earlier this month, Lloyds said it had picked The Co-Op as
its preferred bidder for 632 branches which it has been forced
to sell by European regulators as payback for having been bailed
out by the British government during the 2008 credit crisis.
Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government
as a result of the state rescue, said it hoped to agree a deal
with the Co-Op by the end of March.
However, it kept open the option of spinning off the assets
into a separate entity and then listing them on the stock market
if it failed to complete the transaction with Co-Op.
S&P said the planned takeover carried several risks, partly
because the Co-Op is already in the process of integrating its
takeover of savings and loans firm Britannia Building Society
from 2009.
"The acquisition of the Lloyds branches would be the
Co-Operative's third sizable and transformative acquisition
since 2009," S&P said in a statement.
"However, we think that management's intention to place a
bid while still integrating previous acquisitions reflects a
higher propensity for risk than we previously anticipated," it
added, keeping a "BBB-" long-term rating on the group.
The Co-Op, which runs a financial services arm along with
its better-known supermarket chain, beat off competition from
new bank venture NBNK to win Lloyds' approval in the
branch sale process.
Analysts have said the company may need to raise money
through a debt issue to fund the acquisition, which they say
could be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion).
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones)