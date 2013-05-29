LONDON May 29 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said on Wednesday it would sell its international private banking business to Switzerland's Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) as it looks to shore up its capital position.

Lloyds said it will receive 100 million pounds ($150 million) in cash for the business. It will get around 65 million pounds initially with the rest deferred and payable in the two years following the deal.

The business has assets under management worth 7.2 billion pounds.

Lloyds, which is 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, also said it had decided to withdraw from South Africa. The bank is slimming down and focusing on lending to British households and businesses.