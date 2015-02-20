* Lloyds set to announce first dividend since financial
crisis
* Payout could enable sale of chunk of shares later in year
* RBS sale seen as unlikely in next 18 months -sources
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Feb 20 Lloyds Banking Group's
anticipated return to dividends next week for the first time
since the financial crisis will help ease the way for the
government to sell its remaining shares in the bank, industry
sources said.
Lloyds is expected to confirm it has been cleared by
Britain's financial regulator to pay a modest dividend for the
2014 financial year when it reports full-year results next
Friday. Analysts expect a payout of about 1 pence per share,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lloyds declined to comment.
The dividend, which will be the first since Lloyds was
rescued at a cost of 20 billion pounds ($30.75 billion) to
British taxpayers during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009,
is seen as a key milestone in the bank's recovery.
Industry sources say it could enable UK Financial
Investments (UKFI) - which manages the government's shares in
bailed out banks - to sell another chunk of shares to
institutions such as pension funds and insurers and possibly to
retail investors later this year.
Restarting dividends will make the shares more attractive
and offering shares to retail investors would enable the
government to sell more and give taxpayers the opportunity to
benefit from the bank's recovery.
Before the financial crisis Lloyds had a record of being one
of the highest dividend paying stocks in Britain, handing over
half its profit to shareholders in 2005 and 2006 and analysts
say it could eventually pay out that much again.
In contrast the government is unlikely to start selling its
79 percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland in the next
18 months, the sources said.
RBS is still facing a number of investigations into past
misconduct and is working through a restructuring which includes
shrinking its investment activities and international operations
to focus on lending to British households and businesses.
Reuters reported on Friday that RBS is likely to write down
the value of its U.S. bank Citizens by about 4 billion pounds
next week, potentially wiping out much of its annual profit.
UKFI raised 7.4 billion pounds through two sales of Lloyds
shares to institutions in September 2013 and March 2014, taking
its stake to below 25 percent from 39 percent.
In December, it appointed Morgan Stanley to gradually sell
shares in the open market but progress has been slow.
Lloyds and UKFI have yet to disclose how many shares have
been sold using that method. Under stock exchange rules, they
would have had to if the government's stake had fallen below 24
percent.
Lloyds is expected to report a pretax profit before one-off
items of 7.5 billion pounds, up from 6.2 billion the year
before, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts.
RBS is expected to report a pretax profit of 4.1 million
pounds, according to the average forecast from a poll of six
analysts by Reuters.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)