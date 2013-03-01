LONDON, March 1 State-backed British bank Lloyds
made a loss last year after setting aside another 1.9
billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold
insurance and other products.
Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank, set aside another 1.5
billion pounds to compensate customers for mis-sold payment
protection products, taking its bill for that to 6.8 billion. It
set aside 400 million pounds more for compensation on interest
rate swaps.
Those provisions dragged the bank to a pretax loss of 570
million pounds for the year, compared to a loss of 3.5 billion
in 2011.