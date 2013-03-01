LONDON, March 1 State-backed British bank Lloyds made a loss last year after setting aside another 1.9 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) to compensate customers mis-sold insurance and other products.

Lloyds, Britain's biggest retail bank, set aside another 1.5 billion pounds to compensate customers for mis-sold payment protection products, taking its bill for that to 6.8 billion. It set aside 400 million pounds more for compensation on interest rate swaps.

Those provisions dragged the bank to a pretax loss of 570 million pounds for the year, compared to a loss of 3.5 billion in 2011.