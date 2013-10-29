LONDON Oct 29 Lloyds Banking Group reported an 83 percent rise in underlying profit for the third-quarter, benefiting from an improved margin, reduced costs, and fewer customers being unable to repay loans.

Lloyds, which is 33 percent owned by the UK government, reported third quarter underlying profit of 1.52 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), up from 831 million the year before and in line with the average forecast according to a Reuters poll.