UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Oct 29 Lloyds Banking Group reported an 83 percent rise in underlying profit for the third-quarter, benefiting from an improved margin, reduced costs, and fewer customers being unable to repay loans.
Lloyds, which is 33 percent owned by the UK government, reported third quarter underlying profit of 1.52 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), up from 831 million the year before and in line with the average forecast according to a Reuters poll.
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.