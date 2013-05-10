LONDON May 10 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group
said it will next week repay the remaining 3.5 billion
euros ($4.6 billion) it took under the European Central Bank's
long-term funding plan.
Lloyds took 13.5 billion euros of cash from the ECB's 3-year
long-term refinancing operations (LTRO). It repaid 10 billion
euros in February and said on Friday it will repay the remainder
by May 15, following this month's sale of its Spanish retail
business.
The ECB lent more than 1 trillion euros to banks in two
tranches in late 2011 and early 2012 to help avert a credit
crunch, and Europe's banks have repaid just over 270 billion
euros this year as their liquidity has improved.