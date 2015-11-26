(Adds Unite statement)
LONDON Nov 26 Taxpayer-backed Lloyds Banking
Group said on Thursday it was cutting around 945 jobs
in a restructuring plan first outlined a year ago with the aim
of reducing the bank's workforce by 9,000.
The staff affected are currently employed within the bank's
retail, commercial banking and consumer finance teams, and in
several back office divisions, the bank said.
Europe's second-biggest bank by market value said it planned
to cut around 9,000 roles - roughly 10 percent of its workforce
- in October 2014, in response to the increasing popularity of
online banking and the automation of some back office functions.
"The group's policy is always to use natural turnover and to
redeploy people wherever possible to retain their expertise and
knowledge within the group," the bank said in a statement.
"Where it is necessary for employees to leave the company,
it will look to achieve this by offering voluntary redundancy.
Compulsory redundancies will always be a last resort."
It said recognised unions Accord and Unite were consulted
prior to the announcement and will continue to be consulted.
Rob MacGregor, Unite's National Officer for Finance, said
the bank had committed to providing alternative jobs, voluntary
redundancy and voluntary job swapping to those employees
affected where possible.
"We will make sure the bank keep to these commitments, while
continuing to consult and support our members," he said in a
statement.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state
holding 43 percent. The government has since reduced its holding
to less than 10 percent, raising around 16 billion pounds for
the public purse.
The bank reported weaker than expected third-quarter results
last month, and set aside another 500 million pounds to
compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total
compensation bill to nearly 14 billion pounds, more than double
that of any other bank.
The government is planning to sell at least 2 billion pounds
worth of shares in Lloyds next spring and return the bank to
full private ownership.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Steve Slater)