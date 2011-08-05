Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Aug 5 The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds each bought 200,000 of the company's shares, signalling their confidence in the the part-nationalised British bank's prospects despite its 3.25 billion pound loss this week.
Lloyds said on Friday that Chairman Winfried Bischoff had acquired 200,000 shares at a price of 32.11 pence each.
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 200,000 shares for himself and his wife Ana Cristina at a price of 31 pence each.
Britain ended up with a 41 percent stake in Lloyds and 83 percent of rival Royal Bank of Scotland after having to bail out both banks during the credit crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.