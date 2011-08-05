LONDON Aug 5 The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds each bought 200,000 of the company's shares, signalling their confidence in the the part-nationalised British bank's prospects despite its 3.25 billion pound loss this week.

Lloyds said on Friday that Chairman Winfried Bischoff had acquired 200,000 shares at a price of 32.11 pence each.

Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 200,000 shares for himself and his wife Ana Cristina at a price of 31 pence each.

Britain ended up with a 41 percent stake in Lloyds and 83 percent of rival Royal Bank of Scotland after having to bail out both banks during the credit crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)