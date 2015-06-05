LONDON, June 5 Lloyds Banking Group has
been fined 117 million pounds ($180 million) for failings in
its handling of complaints about the mis-selling of loan
insurance between March 2012 and May 2013.
The state-backed lender said that it will reduce bonuses
paid to staff by 30 million pounds in 2015 in response to the
fine. It apologised to customers who had been affected.
Lloyds has already set aside 12 billion pounds to compensate
customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) policies.
($1 = 0.6514 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)