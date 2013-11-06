BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
LONDON Nov 6 The UK's Lloyds Banking Group said it has opened an internal probe into its own currency trading after regulators started investigating possible manipulation in the market.
"We are aware that a number of regulatory and enforcement authorities are investigating foreign exchange trading and, as a result, we believe it is prudent to review our own foreign exchange trading over recent years and have commenced such a review," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said it would report anything it finds to the relevant authorities and assist them as requested.
Several banks, including Barclays and UBS , have said they were cooperating with regulators investigating possible manipulation.
At this stage, Lloyds is not part of the investigation, a person familiar with the matter said.
* Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.