LONDON Feb 7 Lloyds Banking Group said
it is undertaking a review of customer cases impacted by two
corrupt former bankers who helped orchestrate a 245 million
pound ($302.92 million) fraud that siphoned off money from
struggling businesses.
Last week six people, including the former HBOS bankers,
were found guilty of a scam involving fraudulent loans and sent
to prison for 47-and-a-half years.
The bank has been under pressure to pay compensation to
victims of the fraud after it was accused of reacting too slowly
to complaints.
Members of parliament wrote to Lloyds on Monday calling for
them to properly redress hundreds of businesses who were duped
by former HBOS manager Lynden Scourfield.
"Customer cases will be considered afresh in light of all
relevant evidence including new evidence that emerged during the
trial," Lloyds said in a statement. "The group deeply regrets
that the criminal actions have caused such distress for a number
of HBOS business customers."
HBOS, once Britain's biggest mortgage lender, was rescued in
a state-engineered takeover in 2008 by Lloyds.
($1 = 0.8088 pounds)
