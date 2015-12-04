LONDON Dec 4 Britain has extended the trading
plan to exit its stake in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group
, the body set up to manage the process said on Friday.
UK Financial Investments Limited said the trading plan would
now terminate before the launch of the Government's retail sale
of Lloyds shares, and no later than June 30.
"The trading plan has been a huge success so far, enabling
the government to recover over 9 billion pounds for the
taxpayer, and reducing the government's remaining stake in
Lloyds to around 9 percent," the Treasury said in a statement.
Shares have been sold through the trading plan, led by
Morgan Stanley, for an average price of over 81 pence, well
above the average 73.6 pence originally paid for the shares.
All proceeds from share sales will be used to reduce the
national debt.
Some of the bank's existing shareholders had called on the
government to rethink plans to sell down the bulk of its
remaining stake via a discounted public selloff, to ensure
taxpayers got the best possible deal from the exit.
Lloyds was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state
holding 43 percent. The finance ministry began selling off its
stake in September 2013.
