LONDON, Dec 4 Britain will further whittle down
its stake in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group via
a scheme aimed at major investors in the early months of 2016,
before sealing its exit with a broader offer to the general
public.
The sale of shares to Britons is set to be one of the
largest privatisations of a state-backed company since the 1980s
when Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government sold stakes in
British Telecom and British Gas.
UK Financial Investments, the body set up to manage the
process, said on Friday its trading plan offering shares to
institutional investors would be extended into the new year, and
could run until June 30. It had been set to end this month.
The British finance ministry said in October it would sell
at least 2 billion pounds ($3 billion) of Lloyds shares to
private retail investors in spring 2016.
That was despite opposition from some Lloyds institutional
shareholders, who have said the offer created unnecessary costs
and could actually reduce the total potential return to
taxpayers.
The new timetable outlined on Friday leaves scope for the
plan to be halted to ensure the government holds sufficient
shares for the final sell-off, seen as a symbol of Britain's
recovery from the financial crisis.
"The trading plan has been a huge success so far, enabling
the government to recover over 9 billion pounds for the
taxpayer, and reducing the government's remaining stake in
Lloyds to around 9 percent," the finance ministry said in a
statement.
Some 11.2 billion shares have been sold during the trading
plan, reducing the government's holding to 9.2 percent.
Given the government's intention to sell at least 2 billion
pounds of shares to retail investors, that means fewer that 4
billion more shares can be sold under the trading plan.
Lloyds shares were trading 0.3 percent up at 0933 GMT,
compared with a flat FTSE-100.
The bank was rescued with a 20.5 billion pound
taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis,
leaving the state holding 43 percent.
The finance ministry began selling off its stake in
September 2013 and has now recouped around 16 billion pounds of
the cash required to rescue Lloyds.
Lloyds, which already has more retail investors than any
other stock in Britain's FTSE 100 index, paid its first dividend
since its bailout earlier this year and is expected to ramp up
payouts over the next 2 to 3 years.
Shares have been sold through the trading plan, led by U.S.
investment bank Morgan Stanley, for an average price of
over 81 pence, above the average 73.6 pence the government
originally paid for the shares.
The Lloyds shares will be offered to retail investors at a
discount of 5 percent to the market price, with a bonus share
for every 10 shares for those who hold their investment for more
than a year.
($1 = 0.6617 pounds)
