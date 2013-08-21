LONDON Aug 21 British state-backed lender
Lloyds Banking Group said on Wednesday it had sold
German life insurer Heidelberger Leben to a joint venture
between private equity group Cinven and Hannover Re for around
300 million euros ($403 million).
Heidelberger Leben has a portfolio of around 600,000
policies, mainly unit-linked, and 5.2 billion euros of assets as
at 31 December 2012. It is headquartered in Heidelberg and
employs around 300 people.
The sale is expected to lead to a loss on disposal of around
330 million pounds in Lloyds' group accounts but, combined with
the sale of other assets, is expected to boost the Group's
common equity tier 1 capital by around 400 million pounds at
completion, Lloyds said in a statement.
The cash proceeds from the sale will be used for general
corporate purposes.
In a separate transaction, Lloyds also said it had sold a
portfolio of leveraged loans to ELQ Investors II Limited, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs for 254 million pounds.