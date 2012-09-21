LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Lloyds TSB Bank has hired Juan Blasco from BBVA as head of credit products. Blasco will join the UK bank in early October after 16 years at the Spanish bank. He was most recently head of credit Europe and global head of credit trading and syndicate in London.

He will replace Brynn Lewis who had been holding the post on an interim basis and report to Richard Moore, managing director, markets division.