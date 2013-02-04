LONDON Feb 4 Lloyds Banking Group's
Chief Executive said on Monday
the bank had set aside 90 million pounds ($141.65 million) so
far to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate
hedging, and indicated the sum will rise.
Appearing before the Parliamentary Commission on Banking
Standards, Antonio Horta-Osorio said the bank had increased the
amount of swaps transactions it is examining for potential
mis-selling following a report from Britain's financial
regulator last week.
"The new scope of the review is significantly wider than it
was in December. The scope has widened in the last few months,"
Horta-Osorio said, adding that it will update the market on the
issue at the time of its full year results on March 1.