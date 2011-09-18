* Lloyds, Friends Life decline to comment on the situation
* Tookey set to stay at Lloyds for 6 more months -sources
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 18 Lloyds (LLOY.L) finance
director Tim Tookey is set to resign from the part-nationalised
British bank in order to join insurer Friends Life, sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
Lloyds and Friends Life, which is a unit of insurance
vehicle Resolution RSL.L, both declined to comment on the
situation.
One source said Resolution was keen to hire Tookey as the
company continues on a programme of restructuring work.
"There's a lot of restructuring work to do at Friends, and
there's possibly further acquisitions to make," said the
source, who declined to be identified.
Another source said Tookey, having helped steer Lloyds
through the maelstrom of the credit crisis, felt he wanted a
new challenge in his career.
The source added that Tookey was expected to remain at
Lloyds for another six months.
Tookey already has experience of working in the insurance
industry, having been a finance director at British insurer
Prudential (PRU.L) before joining Lloyds in 2006.
Tookey's expected departure follows that of former Lloyds
retail banking head Helen Weir and insurance head Archie Kane,
in the wake of the arrival earlier this year of new group chief
executive Antonio Horta-Osorio.
Resolution was set up a few years ago by entrepreneur Clive
Cowdery to acquire and restructure struggling life insurance
companies, and in August it said that its half-year profit had
more than doubled to 390 million pounds ($616 million).
[ID:nL3E7JG0XL]
Lloyds shares closed down 0.3 percent at 35.81 pence on
Friday.
The British government has a stake of roughly 41 percent in
Lloyds and holds 83 percent of rival Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS.L) after it had to bail out both banks with taxpayers'
money during the credit crisis.
European regulators have ordered both banks to sell off
assets as payback for their state bail-outs, and Lloyds is
currently in the process of looking to sell some 630 retail
bank branches. [ID:nL5E7KG1NW] ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Gunna Dickson)