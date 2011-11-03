* Lloyds says CEO due to return before year-end

* Experts say Horta-Osorio may need longer break

* Analysts unhappy with Tookey stand-in plan

* Risk that stress issues could return

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Steve Slater

LONDON, Nov 3 Lloyds' stressed-out boss Antonio Horta-Osorio may need more than a few weeks to recover his health for a return to work and it could prove difficult for him to return at all, experts and analysts believe.

"It's foreseeable that it could happen again," said Ann McCracken, who chairs the International Stress Management Association, a British body representing professionals who deal with stress management.

"I would have thought that a full recovery might be unlikely in that period of time," she said.

Her comments came a day after Lloyds said the 47-year old chief executive Horta-Osorio was taking a break on medical advice. A source familiar with the matter said his illness was a result of "fatigue" due to stress and a heavy workload.

Lloyds said Horta-Osorio, a Portuguese born former Santander executive, was expected to return to the helm of the part-nationalised British bank before the end of the year.

A senior recruitment consultant added that the news of Horta-Osorio's ailment left a lot unanswered questions.

"He's Harvard educated and lived his whole life as a high performer. How do you suddenly get fatigued?," said the consultant, on condition of anonymity.

Perhaps more worryingly, the consultant said, he was in the middle of a massive restructuring that could find itself in limbo now.

"The problem is he (Horta-Osorio) has gone in there and torn everything up. Almost everybody senior has left the organisation or is due to leave. He's restructured it and brought in his own team, many of them from Santander.

"They've got a real problem. If he has to leave then what's going to happen to all the team he's brought in."

UNFORTUNATE TIMING

Horta-Osorio took up his role in March and was busy implementing a strategic overhaul that entailed 15,000 job cuts and a sale of some 630 retail bank branches.

The announcement of his health issues came so suddenly on Wednesday that his replacement, financial director Tim Tookey, was not named until hours later.

Tookey himself is due to depart next year as part of Horta-Osorio's shakeup, leaving analysts nervous about the timing of the boss's return.

"His previously announced departure date will complicate matters in the event of Antonio Horta-Osorio's return being delayed," UBS said in a research note in which the bank removed Lloyds from one of its top stock lists.

Horta-Osorio's absence means Tookey and chairman Win Bischoff will have to preside over Lloyds' third-quarter business update next Tuesday, which is likely to show the scars of the current market turmoil that has hit world banks.

A source involved in Lloyds' retail branch sale process -- dubbed "Project Verde" -- said Horta-Osorio's absence might complicate that transaction, but added that the main problem for Lloyds was the fact that bidders were not willing to offer much money for the assets.

New British bank venture NBNK has made a bid for the branches, while Sun Capital and Co-Operative Financial Services have also expressed an interest in the assets.

However, Lloyds may have to decide against a sale and opt instead to spin-off the branches into a separate entity since sources with knowledge of the matter have said that bidders are not prepared to pay the full book value for the assets.

"Horta-Osorio's absence will have an effect on the Verde deal but it will only be a limited effect," said the source, who is close to the bidding parties.

"Of more concern for Lloyds is the fact that no-one is willing to pay full book value for the assets. Anyone who buys the branches will then have to set up their own IT platform - it's very, very expensive."

The British government owns around 40 percent of Lloyds after bailing it out with taxpayers' money during the 2008 credit crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)