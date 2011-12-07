REFILE-UPDATE 2-Time Warner's profit and revenue top estimates
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
LONDON Dec 7 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is the preferred bidder for Lloyds Banking Group's 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) Project Royal portfolio of UK commercial property debt, one source familiar with the matter said.
A deal between Lloyds and Lone Star has yet to be signed, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Lone Star's bid was backed by about 300 million pounds of senior debt from Royal Bank of Canada and Citigroup , the source said.
The Project Royal portfolio comprised about 1 billion pounds of debt secured against commercial property worth about 700 million pounds, the source said.
If the deal does go ahead, it will mark a further step in Lloyds' ongoing efforts to reduce the 23.6 billion pounds of troubled loans held within its corporate real estate business support unit.
Lone Star and Lloyds declined to comment.
No other details were immediately available.
Earlier on Wednesday, real estate data provider CoStar reported that Lone Star had beaten rival bidders Cerberus and Colony Capital. ($1 = 0.6410 British pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Chris Wickham)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
* new times digital subscribers who sign up for one-year all access subscription will receive free, unlimited access to Spotify premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as its efforts to attract more people to its food order and delivery services drove up marketing costs.