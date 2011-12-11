* Lloyds may hold board meeting on branch sale Dec.
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 11 British bank Lloyds
is in the final stages of reviewing offers from NBNK
and Co-Op for some 630 branches and may make a decision
in the next week, sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Sources said Lloyds is expected to hold a board meeting on
Dec. 15 to discuss a final decision over the branch sell-off,
which has the codename Project Verde.
Lloyds has been forced to sell the branches by European
competition regulators to compensate for it having been bailed
out by the British government during the 2008 credit crisis,
which led to the state acquiring a 40 percent stake in the bank.
The auction also comes at a tricky time for Lloyds since its
chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is on sick leave after
suffering a stress-related illness.
Analysts and investors have been evenly split between what
they feel will be the eventual outcome -- a sale to new bank
venture NBNK, a sale to mutually-owned Co-Operative Financial
Services, or a decision to spin-off the assets into a new
company which would then be listed on the stock market.
The Co-Op has the advantage of having a physical banking
presence on Britain's high streets and strengthened this
position by acquiring Britannia building society in 2009.
NBNK does not have any physical branch network but argues it
has technology systems in place and has what some analysts feel
is a stronger management team, led by former Northern Rock boss
Gary Hoffman and one-time Lloyd's of London insurance chairman
Lord Peter Levene.
Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said he felt Co-Op
might be better placed to win the Verde branches.
"If you were to push me on this one, I would say that the
Co-Op is in a slightly better position than the other options.
Politically, the Co-Op could be a better fit and could be better
placed to resolve the systems integration", he said.
"I don't see why an IPO (initial public offering) would get
a better price than a trade sale. A demerger would not really
result in creating a strong new competitor bank since it would
be part of the old Lloyds."
Oriel Securities analyst Mike Trippitt felt NBNK might be
better placed due to its management team, while Royal London
Asset Management fund manager Jane Coffey said it was evenly
split between NBNK and Co-Op.
However, the sale has been affected by the ongoing market
turmoil caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have said initial bid
approaches put a 1.5 billion pound ($2.34 billion) price tag on
the Verde assets, which is less than their full book value.
Some analysts have also expressed concerns over how NBNK and
Co-Op may fund a takeover of the Lloyds branches.
NBNK will likely raise capital from equity markets. Since
Co-Op does not have a stock market listing, it may have to fund
the deal through a debt market issue.
Both NBNK and Co-Op have stepped up their lobbying over the
Lloyds branch sale in recent weeks, with the former pledging not
to cut any jobs if it buys the branches, and Co-Op arguing the
benefits of its mutually owned structure.
Acquiring the Lloyds retail branches offers NBNK and Co-Op
the chance to create Britain's seventh-biggest bank in one fell
swoop.
Lloyd's Verde assets include 4.6 percent of personal current
accounts and 5 percent of the mortgage market, contributing
about 500 million pounds of pretax profit in 2008 and income of
about 1.4 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6402 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)