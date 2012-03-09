LONDON, March 9 Britain's Co-Op
has been delayed in its bid to buy 630 branches from Lloyds
, as the mutual group attempts a radical shake-up of its
board, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the process as
saying it was unlikely that a deal would be reached until at
least the middle of the year because of the board revamp.
Lloyds chose the Co-op as its preferred bidder for the
branch portfolio in December, with the aim of agreeing specific
terms by the end of this month.
An overhaul of the Co-op board, which is made up of
customers rather than company executives and non-executive
directors, would need to satisfy the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) of its ability to run a larger banking business.
The FSA wants more financial services expertise at group
level if the Co-op acquired the Lloyds branches, which are
expected to fetch about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.37 billion).
Its board is led by a former university fellow who also
chairs the banking division.
If the deal goes through it would triple the size of the
Co-op's banking arm from about 340 branches to almost 1,000.
One option the regulator is discussing with the Co-op is
transforming the whole group into an FSA-regulated entity.
Alternatively, the Co-op could create a separate group board
made up of senior directors.
The Co-op and LLoyds were unavailable for immediate comment.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Bernard Orr)