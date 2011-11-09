(Adds detail, background)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 9 Credit rating agency Moody's said it may downgrade part-nationalised British bank Lloyds , citing concerns that the temporary absence of Lloyds' chief executive due to health issues may hinder its restructuring plans.

"The review has been prompted by the significant upheaval within Lloyds' senior management, following the announcement that the current CEO, Antonio Horta-Osorio, has had to take a temporary leave of absence," Moody's said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lloyds shocked investors last week by announcing that 47-year-old Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio was taking a break due to stress-related illness, leaving a potential power vacuum at the top of Britain's biggest retail bank.

Tim Tookey, the finance director who is due to leave the bank in February for insurer Resolution , is serving as interim CEO, adding to worries that a major executive shake-up by Horta-Osorio has left Lloyds thin at the top at a time when it faces several headwinds.

Tookey said Horta-Osorio was still expected back at work before Christmas, but his absence comes at a difficult for the bank, as it works on the disposal of some 630 retail bank branches and a broader strategy review that has entailed some 15,000 job cuts and plans to halve Lloyds' international presence.

"Moody's is concerned that the group may face a major challenge in ensuring continuity of leadership, given that the CEO has only been in place since March 2011; and there have been several high-level management changes since his arrival, including the announcement that the current CFO will leave in February 2012," the agency said.

"The situation is exacerbated by the fact that it comes at a time of turbulent conditions in the financial markets and the necessity for Lloyds to execute important tasks, including the EU-mandated sale of branches and the ongoing wind-down of non-core assets," it added.

Moody's has an A2 senior debt rating on Lloyds Banking Group.

On Tuesday, Lloyds slumped to a third-quarter loss of 607 million pounds ($976.5 million) after its earnings were hit by lower banking margins and higher funding costs. The loss came on top of an interim loss of 3.25 billion pounds.

Britain ended up with its Lloyds stake and a holding of 83 percent in Royal Bank of Scotland after rescuing both in 2008 with state bailouts, and in return European regulators ordered RBS and Lloyds to sell off a string of assets.

Lloyds was saddled with billions of pounds of losses after buying troubled rival HBOS at the height of the 2008 crisis, in a deal that was brokered by the Labour government of the time. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)