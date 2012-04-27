(Adds comment from NBNK, Co-op, detail)
By Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 27 British bank Lloyds
may start talks with new banking venture NBNK about its
planned sale of 632 branches after an exclusivity period with
The Co-op ended.
Lloyds said on Friday it will have talks with NBNK, formed
to bring competition to a market dominated by four lenders, if
it can be satisfied the start-up will get regulatory clearance
for a deal.
That will likely to focus on the capital strength of NBNK
and its ability to handle the job of running the IT systems
needed for such a big branch network.
"We have maintained a constructive dialogue with the FSA
(Financial Services Authority)and are confident we will be able
to meet the regulatory criteria laid down," a spokesman for NBNK
said.
The European Union is forcing Lloyds to sell the 632
branches in return for state aid received during the 2008 crisis
which left Britain with a 40 percent stake.
The sale, code named Project Verde, is likely to fetch up to
1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) and will create Britain's
seventh-biggest bank, with a 4.6 percent share of current
accounts and 5 percent of mortgages.
Lloyds has said it could spin off and float the business if
it failed to find a suitable buyer.
Many bankers and analysts see that as the most likely
option, uncertain that NBNK would have a much better chance of
getting past regulators than the Co-op.
The FSA discusses key issues with potential buyers and
issues a "no objection in principle" guidance once satisfied.
NBNK, set up in 2010 by former Lloyd's of London insurance
head Peter Levene, is run by former Barclays and Northern Rock
executive Gary Hoffman.
The Co-op's attempt to buy the branches has struggled to get
past the regulator, due to concerns about its capital position,
management experience and the structure of the food-to-funerals
conglomerate.
"We remain in talks and we remain the preferred bidder. We
continue to make progress," a spokeswoman for Co-op said.
Lloyds shares were up 0.4 percent by 1330 GMT,
underperforming a 1.8 percent rise by the European banking index
.
($1 = 0.6178 pound)
