LONDON Feb 1 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said it had streamlined its management structure, and added on Wednesday that Truett Tate - a key stalwart of former boss Eric Daniels - had decided to retire from the group.

Lloyds said its chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, who had gone on sick leave in December due to fatigue, would have five business lines reporting directly to him.

Alison Brittain would become Lloyds' new group director for its retail banking arm, while Antonio Lorenzo would look after its asset finance division along with group strategy and its international unit.

