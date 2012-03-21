LONDON, March 21 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has raised 170 million pounds ($269.53 million) through a new share issue, Lloyds said on Wednesday, in a move that helps shore up its capital base.

Lloyds, which is 40 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout in 2008, said it had issued 479.3 million new shares at a subscription price of 35.47 pence per share.

Lloyds reported a 3.5 billion pound loss for 2011 in February, with its earnings hurt by a 3.2 billion pound hit to compensate customers for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance, which typically covers loan repayments if customers fall ill or lose their jobs.

