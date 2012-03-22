LONDON, March 22 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said the complex nature of its planned sale of some 630 retail bank branches to The Co-Operative Group meant it would have to give a further update on the deal in the second quarter of this year.

"We continue to progress discussions with The Co-Operative Group. However, given that this is a substantial business and a highly complex transaction, the group now anticipates providing a further update in Q2 2012," Lloyds said in a statement.

Lloyds said last year that it had started exclusive talks with mutually-owned conglomerate The Co-Op over the sale of the branches, in a deal known as "Project Verde", but has always kept open the option of spinning off the assets and then listing them on the stock market.

"It remains our preference to sell the Verde business to The Co-operative Group. In addition, the group is continuing to prepare for a divestment through an Initial Public Offering (IPO)," it added on Thursday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)