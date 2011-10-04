LONDON Oct 4 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds aims to strengthen its capital and funding position further in future and is targeting strong returns for shareholders over time, chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio told a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference on Tuesday.

Horta-Osorio's presentation, which was made available by Lloyds, also said that the financial crisis was not over and was "moving into a political and sovereign phase."

Shares in Lloyds, which is some 40-percent owned by the British government following a taxpayer bailout during the credit crisis, were down 7.8 percent in early afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)