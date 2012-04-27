LONDON, April 27 Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds said it had ended its exclusivity agreement with The Co-op over talks on selling 632 branches to Co-op, and added it would now consider talks with other parties such as NBNK .

"The group continues to have productive and meaningful discussions with the Co-operative Group, its preferred buyer for the Verde business. However, LBG (Lloyds Banking Group) is no longer holding these discussions under an exclusivity agreement," it said on Friday.

"Given the renewed interest in the Verde business shown by NBNK, LBG will now consider detailed discussions with other parties but only once LBG is satisfied that any proposal is likely to achieve the appropriate regulatory clearances and offers greater value and/or certainty to LBG shareholders against its alternative option of an Initial Public Offering," it added.

The sale has been codenamed Project Verde and will create Britain's seventh-biggest bank. Lloyds has been ordered to sell the assets by European regulators as payback for being rescued by the British government during the 2008 credit crisis.

