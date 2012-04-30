LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group
has not received any takeover approaches for Scottish Widows,
its life assurance, pensions and savings business, a spokesman
told Reuters on Monday.
London's Evening Standard newspaper had reported that Lloyds
had received a multi-billion pound approach from Edmund Truell,
the founder of private equity firm Duke Street, who is bringing
500 million pound ($812 million) bid vehicle Tungsten to the
stock market.
Lloyds said it had no plans to dispose of the business,
however.
"Our Insurance business remains a core part of the group and
we have had no such approach," a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)