LONDON, April 30 Lloyds Banking Group has not received any takeover approaches for Scottish Widows, its life assurance, pensions and savings business, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

London's Evening Standard newspaper had reported that Lloyds had received a multi-billion pound approach from Edmund Truell, the founder of private equity firm Duke Street, who is bringing 500 million pound ($812 million) bid vehicle Tungsten to the stock market.

Lloyds said it had no plans to dispose of the business, however.

"Our Insurance business remains a core part of the group and we have had no such approach," a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)