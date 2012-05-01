(Corrects paragraph 3 to show 316 million pounds was the profit in the quarter before, not in the same quarter last year)

LONDON May 1 British bank Lloyds said it would set aside another 375 million pounds ($608.9 million) to cover compensation for people mis-sold insurance as it reported a drop in quarterly profits.

Lloyds, which is 40-percent owned by the government after a financial crisis bailout, said the increased provision reflected an increase in the volume of complaints being received, echoing comments from Barclays last week.

Lloyds made a first quarter statutory pretax profit of 288 million pounds, down from 316 million i n the previous quarter.

Excluding the effects of liability management, volatile items and asset sales, it made a pretax profit of 543 million pounds, compared with 661 million the year before.

($1 = 0.6158 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)