LONDON Nov 2 Antonio Horta-Osorio is stepping back from his role as chief executive of part-nationalised lender Lloyds for health reasons, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said Horta-Osorio's decision followed medical advice from doctors, but added that he was expected back at work before the end of the year.

The board of Lloyds is set to discuss interim measures later on Wednesday.

Lloyds Banking Group declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Paul Hoskins)