LONDON, July 30 Lloyds Banking Group
said it sold a portfolio of Irish commercial loans with a face
value of 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) to a consortium
including Goldman Sachs and Bank of Ireland.
Lloyds said on Thursday it sold the portfolio for about 827
million pounds in cash to a consortium comprising Ennis Property
Finance, which is affiliated to Goldman; Feniton Property
Finance Limited, affiliated to U.S. specialist investor CarVal;
and Bank of Ireland.
Lloyds said the gross assets of the portfolio were 2.6
billion pounds, of which 2.3 billion were impaired. The assets
made a loss of 130 million pounds in 2014.
It said the transaction is not expected to have a material
impact on it but will add about 7 basis points to its capital
ratios.
($1 = 0.6414 pounds)
