(Corrects to state Lloyds 39 pct owned by taxpayer, not 81 pct)

LONDON May 9 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it would cut 850 jobs in commercial banking, retail, and other operations as part of plans to reduce costs.

Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the British taxpayer, said the cutbacks were part of a strategic plan announced in 2011 to let 15,000 staff go and save 1.5 billion pounds a year ($2.3 billion).

($1 = 0.6425 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)