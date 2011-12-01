LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Lloyds Banking Group has offered investors to exchange GBP4.9bn equivalent of subordinated debt for new Lower Tier 2 securities in an operation that would improve its capital ratio and manage a wave of upcoming 2012 calls, but will pay up to 1000bp over mid-swaps on some of the new bonds.

Various banks, including Santander, SG and BNP Paribas have recently undertaken liability management exercises, buying back subordinated issues that are trading below par and creating a core Tier 1 gain.

The new Lloyds bonds look expensive for the issuer, however, carrying spreads over mid-swaps of between 850bp and 1000bp.

"These are going to be pretty eye-watering coupons and they were certainly mindful of where secondaries were when they set the pricing," said a DCM banker away from the deal.

He added that while the current flurry of liability management deals were helpful to an extent, they were also a reflection of the current weak markets and not sustainable over the long-term.

"It's great for massaging your capital ratio over the short-term but it can lead to pain in the future, especially if issuers pay (current) market level coupons, which can be very expensive," he said.

"So while you might be making a profit now, you could be paying for it in future years."

But not all agreed. "This may look expensive in the context of historical levels but we are in a new paradigm in terms of pricing," said a senior DCM banker away from the deal.

Bankers involved in the trade said Lloyds wanted to be fair to investors.

"Lloyds has traditionally been fair to its investors and this is no exception," said a banker close to the deal. "The pricing has been set so that the new bonds should trade close to par once they are priced. The issuer is trying to be pro-active and is being very constructive and investor friendly."

He added that the exercise had been looked at as a whole, in terms of the other benefits, such as core Tier 1 creation.

INVESTOR FRIENDLY

Lloyds also said that any call on the outstanding deals after January 31 2012 would be made with reference "to the prevailing regulatory, economic and market conditions at the time", signalling a slight shift of stance in the bank's attitude to calling subordinated debt.

Under EU state aid rules, the bank has been prevented from calling deals, and it has already passed call dates on six out of the 13 targeted securities. The remaining are callable next year.

However, unlike Santander's liability management which angered investors with the poor level offered on the exit securities and its stance change on calls being rolled out to all its debt, Lloyds is unlikely to create as much controversy.

The Lloyds statement was clear that no decision had been made regarding other callable securities, aside from those where the group had made statements in the context of its prior liability management exercises.

"My initial impression is that this looks a lot fairer than the Santander exchange," said a FIG analyst at a large fund manager. "They have changed their stance on calls slightly but it only applies to the bonds callable in 2012 and this may be a one-off rather than a signalling of a change in stance."

Banks issued large amounts of subordinated debt in the mid 2000s which are now coming up for call. However, market conditions have changed and appetite for this type of debt has shrunk, making it a lot more difficult for banks to refinance it at an efficient cost.

In a statement, Lloyds said that the decision to proceed with the liability management had been "taken in light of ongoing market volatility and regulatory uncertainty and as a consequence of the effects of a prohibition on capital calls which was imposed on the group as part of the restructuring plan mandated by the European Commission following the receipt of state aid by the group in 2009."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds CM and UBS are handling the trade. The exercise is targeting 13 deals, of which 11 are Lower Tier 2 debt totalling GBP4.75bn equivalent and two are Upper Tier 2, totalling GBP127m equivalent. The offer expires on December 9.

The bank is seeking to buy back any or all of the notes and the offer is not capped. It is buying back bonds between 70% and 81.75%, which is a premium of three to four points versus secondary levels.

"The premiums offered are probably smaller than those we have seen in the past but we are also starting at a less discounted price," said a banker close to the deal. "These are completely different instruments from the Tier 1 targeted in 2009. Here were are talking about dated bonds where there is an end in sight."

The new 10-year non-call five bonds comply with new Basel requirements for Tier 2 debt as they don't have step-ups, although they include a coupon reset at the five-year point. They will be denominated in euros, sterling, US dollars, Australian dollars and Canadian dollars. While they don't include non-viability language as such, they will be captured by the UK resolution framework.

BoE WARNING SHOT

The Bank of England's Stability report published this morning warned of the potential dangers of liability management.

"Buyback risk could be a source of liquidity risk for UK banks," the report said. "A buyback rate of about 10% would reduce the liquid asset holdings of major UK banks by about 7%. But the 10% buyback rate shock is arbitrary. There is little consistent information from previous periods of stress to assess the scale of buyback risk as it varies by market and instrument."

It added however that "uncertainty around the possible scale of buyback risk could hinder the assessment of the banking system's resilience to liquidity shocks in times of stress." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)