LONDON, Sept 23 A former trader at Lloyds Banking Group who was among eight people dismissed after the bank's settlement for alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates is suing the bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court document.

The hearing for John Argent will start on Oct. 5, a schedule for a London employment tribunal released on Wednesday said.

Lloyds said in September 2014 it had dismissed eight employees following an investigation into the submission of benchmark interest rates after it was fined earlier in the year by U.S. and British regulators. Argent was one of those people, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Argent.

