(Adds comment from Lloyds, details)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Sept 23 A former trader at Lloyds Banking Group who was among eight people dismissed after the bank's settlement for alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates is suing the bank for unfair dismissal, a court document showed.

The hearing for John Argent will start on Oct. 5, according to a schedule for a London employment tribunal released on Wednesday.

Lloyds was fined $370 million in July 2014 by U.S. and British authorities for alleged manipulation of Libor and other interest rates.

The bank, which is part-owned by the British government, subsequently opened an investigation into its traders' behavior and said in September 2014 it had fired eight employees.

Argent was one of those people, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Argent, whose profile on LinkedIn said he was a senior director at Lloyds.

"As the matter is subject to ongoing Employment Tribunal proceedings it would be inappropriate for us to comment in detail, other than to say that we do not consider this claim to have merit. The individual concerned was dismissed following a thorough disciplinary process," said a spokesman for Lloyds.

Argent's hearing adds to a growing list of unfair dismissal claims in London employment tribunals after banks fired dozens of people in the wake of the Libor and foreign exchange market scandals.

Former Lloyds FX trader Paul Carlier this week started a hearing against the bank and earlier this month former Citigroup FX trader Perry Stimpson claimed he was unfairly dismissed, saying the sharing of client information was widespread and condoned by senior management at the time.

Former traders from Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and HSBC have also filed claims at London tribunals. (Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)