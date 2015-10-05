LONDON Oct 5 Lloyds Banking Group has
reached an out-of-court settlement with a former trader who was
claiming he was unfairly dismissed after the bank fired him
following an investigation into alleged manipulation of Libor
interest rates.
The central London employment tribunal that was due to hear
the case on Monday said John Argent had withdrawn his claim
after the issue was settled out of court. It said it had no
further details.
A spokesman for Lloyds confirmed the proceedings had been
withdrawn at the tribunal, but said it could make no further
comment.
Reuters has not been able to contact Argent, whose profile
on LinkedIn said he was a senior director at Lloyds.
Lloyds was fined $370 million in July 2014 by U.S. and
British authorities for alleged manipulation of Libor and other
interest rates.
The bank, which is part-owned by the British government,
subsequently opened an investigation into its traders' behaviour
and said in September 2014 it had fired eight employees. Argent
was one of those people, a person familiar with the matter said.
Argent was one of several former traders claiming unfair
dismissal in London employment tribunals after banks fired
dozens of people in the wake of the Libor and foreign exchange
market scandals.
