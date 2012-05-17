EDINBURGH May 17 Lloyds Banking Group chairman Winfried Bischoff said the bank has suspended two derivatives traders following an investigation into possible interest rate manipulation.

"We have suspended two traders. As part of the enquiries they've been asked not to come to work," Bischoff told reporters after the bank's annual shareholder meeting.

"A number of banks have been asked to provide information into Libor setting and we've done so. We're not the only ones. It's a precautionary measure at this stage."

Lloyds has refused to name the traders.

Sources have said banks such as JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, RBS and inter-dealer broker ICAP have already seen staff either leave or be fired as regulators around the world investigate allegations that banks have colluded on setting Libor rates. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)