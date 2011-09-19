LONDON, Sept 20 Lloyds (LLOY.L) has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion), attracting interest from pension funds, private equity and overseas investors, the Financial Times reported.

The newspaper said the move was a sign that the bank was accelerating the process of unwinding its 24 billion pounds of bad real estate loans.

The sale is being run by JPMorgan Cazenove and it is still at a very early stage, the paper said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Lloyds said in August it had sold 1.8 billion pounds of real estate backed by troubled loans in the first half of 2011, and said "significant sales" would follow. [ID:nL6E7J40U7]

($1 = 0.639 British Pounds)