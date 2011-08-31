* De-risking plan slows as market volatility hits prices

* Lloyds resurrects secondary loan trading desk

* Lloyds sold billions of non-core loan exposure in last year

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Aug 31 Lloyds Bank's plans to sell syndicated loans have been put on hold after secondary loan prices slumped amid extreme market volatility in August, slowing the bank's plans to trim its hefty balance sheet, loan bankers said.

Plans to sell 10-15 billion euros ($14.4-$21.6 billion) of leveraged loans by September as part of a broader multibillion euro programme of asset disposals have been stalled by the drop in secondary prices, several traders said.

Lloyds has been selling billions of pounds of non-core loan exposure outside the UK in the last 12 months at sub-market prices to clear a backlog of doubled-up loan exposure after its merger with Bank of Scotland in September 2008.

In July Lloyds Bank sold a 100 million-euro portfolio of loans to specialist finance company Haymarket Financial at a level of around 74 percent of face value and also auctioned $25 million equivalent of loans in British directories publisher Yell Group at around 34 percent of face value.

Lloyds has put the brakes on further selling until secondary loan prices improve from an average of 91.54 on Europe's top 40 leveraged loans, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The delay is viewed as a temporary setback for the new loan trading desk that the bank is resurrecting to execute the sales and cut out broking fees, and to profit from taking market positions and risk.

As part of the new team, a sales person has been transferred internally to trade, and the bank is also considering hiring an additional trader, sources said.

Lloyds declined to comment.

Lloyds axed its 12-strong loan trading desk headed by Gordon Craigen and stopped proprietary trading in 2008 after a review prompted by a significant loss of liquidity in the markets and disruption in loan trading markets. The bank transferred the loan assets on its trading book to its asset management group to be held and managed alongside the bank's core portfolio. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Tessa Walsh and Will Waterman)