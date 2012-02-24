LONDON Feb 24 British bank Lloyds
may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low
interest loans facility next week to shore up its non-core
European operations.
"This would make sense for our euro assets," chief executive
Antonio Horta-Osorio told reporters on Friday at the news
conference for the part state-owned lender's full-year results.
He said while Lloyds had made no decision yet about the ECB
facility -- the LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) -- such a
move would help "ring-fence our non-core European assets".
The ECB will offer funds on Wednesday with uptake of the
LTRO expected to be in the region of 500 billion euros ($666
billion).
Lloyds posted a full-year loss of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.5
billion) on Friday.
($1 = 0.7511 euro = 0.6369 pound)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)