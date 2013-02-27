LONDON Feb 27 Part-nationalised Lloyds Banking
Group said on Wednesday it would repay 10 billion euros
($13 billion) of long-term cash it borrowed in 2012 from the
European Central Bank.
Lloyds, which is 41 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, said
it would repay nearly three-quarters of the 13.5 billion euros
it borrowed in the ECB's long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) when a window for repayment opens on Thursday.
A source close to the bank told Reuters in January that it
was paying back the cash because its strong balance sheet and
liquidity position meant it didn't require the funds.
Lloyds, which borrowed the money through its Spanish, Irish
and Dutch operations, will retain some of the loan as a currency
hedge for some of its European assets, the source said.
Lloyds took its cash in the ECB's second LTRO offer and
could have kept the money for three years. The first repayment
opportunity is on Thursday.