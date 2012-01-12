LONDON Jan 12 Lloyds Banking Group
has hired Richard Moore, former chief executive of
collapsed U.S. brokerage MF Global in Europe, as its head of
trading, the part-nationalised British bank said on Thursday.
Moore joined MF Global in April 2011 after spending 22 years
at Citigroup, including as head of fixed income for
Europe. He will report to Andrew Geczy, Lloyds' CEO of wholesale
banking and markets.
Lloyds said it had also hired Cris Kinrade as head of
counterparty exposure management and solutions. Kinrade,
previously head of derivatives funding at Royal Bank of Scotland
, will report to Moore.
MF Global was one of the biggest U.S. futures
brokerages, led by former United States Senator Jon Corzine, but
collapsed in October after a bad $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt spooked counterparties and investors.
London-based brokerage ICAP picked up MF Global's
top future broker Gary Pettit and 25 other staff shortly after
its collapse.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)