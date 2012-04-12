* Lloyds says it remains in exclusive talks with Co-Op
* NBNK back in competition with Co-Op for 632 Lloyds
branches
* NBNK could underwrite 100 pct of Lloyds branch demerger
* Lloyds shares rise, outperform decline in broader market.
* NBNK declines to comment on speculation of interest in NAB
UK
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 12 New British banking venture
NBNK has made a fresh bid for 632 Lloyds bank
branches, putting it back in a race with shops-to-banking group
The Co-Op, whose offer has run into regulatory problems.
NBNK said it was offering an "alternative demerger" plan for
the Lloyds branches, which are estimated to be worth between
1-1.5 billion pounds ($1.6-2.4 billion).
It wants to buy the branches and potentially float them so
that Lloyds' shareholders -- including the UK taxpayer -- could
receive cash and/or shares in a new, listed banking group.
Lloyds has been ordered by European regulators to sell the
branches by November 2013 as payback for a bail-out with
taxpayers' money during the 2008 credit crisis, which left
Britain owning a 40 percent stake in Lloyds.
NBNK has not yet started talks with Lloyds due to the
exclusivity period between Lloyds and Co-Op.
NBNK, which has a current market capitalisation of around 45
million pounds, is confident it can raise the money to pull off
a Lloyds branch deal.
"We have strong support from investors in achieving our
objectives and we are confident that we can raise the money,
obviously at the right price," Chief Executive Gary Hoffman told
Reuters. "The one thing I won't talk about is the price that
we've offered," he said, adding that people had speculated that
this could involve a fundraising of up to 2 billion pounds.
Hoffman also said the assets could be worth "in excess of
1.5 billion pounds."
Lloyds shares were up 1.7 percent in early afternoon trade,
outperforming a flat European banking sector and a 0.4
percent rise in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index.
"The details of NBNK's offer are sketchy. As a trade buyer
with an existing business, it would make more sense to do a deal
with the Co-Op, but I don't think the Co-Op can actually
deliver," said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood.
Lloyds said it remained in exclusive talks with Co-Op. NBNK
had lost out on the deal last year when Co-Op became the
preferred bidder.
But both Lloyds and Co-Op said last month that the deal was
proving complicated and Co-Op warned it could walk
away.
Britain's financial regulator raised concerns that Co-Op,
which is yet to appoint a chief executive for its financial
services division, lacked the necessary experience to manage one
of the country's biggest retail banking networks.
COMPLICATED DEAL
A sale of the Lloyds retail branches would create Britain's
seventh-biggest bank, and as such this has attracted a lot of
scrutiny from British authorities.
It would mark an important step in Britain's plans to sell
its 40 percent Lloyds stake and 82 percent holding in rival
bailed-out lender Royal Bank of Scotland back to the
private sector.
NBNK pledged that its plan would not result in any
redundancies or branch closures, and that NBNK had the necessary
skills to integrate the various banking software systems.
Hoffman was also confident that a stock market listing of
the new bank would attract investors, despite market volatility.
"If you invest in Barclays, HSBC, or RBS
or Lloyds, then only about 20 pence of every pound you invest
goes into UK retail banking. The rest goes into investment
banking or asset management or corporate banking or Brazil or
Greece or Spain or Italy or whatever," he said.
"Over many years, the returns in UK retail banking have been
much higher than group returns. If you can produce a pure UK
retail play, with very good ROE (return on equity), without
dilution coming from the rest of the group, then it is an
attractive proposition for investors," he added.
NBNK was set up in 2010 by former Lloyd's of London
insurance head Peter Levene to buy up British banking assets.
It has been also linked with a takeover of the British
operations of Australia's NAB.
Hoffman declined to comment on NAB but said NBNK would have
to close if it failed to pull off a takeover.
"Ultimately, if there is a not a large acquisition
available, we would close."
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
