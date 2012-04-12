LONDON, April 12 New British banking venture NBNK has submitted a fresh bid proposal for 632 Lloyds retail bank branches, putting it back in competition for the assets with conglomerate The Co-Op, which had warned it may drop out of the bid battle.

NBNK said it was offering an "alternative demerger structure" for the Lloyds branches, which are estimated to be worth some 1 billion pounds ($1.59 billion).

It said in a statement that it would underwrite 100 percent of the asset package demerger, offering Lloyds shareholders the option of receiving cash directly and/or receiving shares in a new, listed banking group.

