LONDON Oct 28 Insurance market Lloyd's of
London's investment returns dropped in the third
quarter, hit by volatile markets, it said on Wednesday.
Insurers have increasingly looked to investment income to
boost profits in a competitive underwriting market. But low
government bond yields in developed markets have hit returns,
encouraging a move into riskier assets.
"Financial markets displayed a high degree of volatility in
the third quarter as concerns over weakness in China caused
investors to flee both emerging and developed equity markets,"
Lloyd's said in a trading statement.
"Losses were generated across most risk assets."
Lloyd's said its investments lost 0.2 percent in the first
nine months, totalling 6 million pounds ($9 million).
It reported an investment return of 0.6 percent in the first
half.
Lloyd's acts as an umbrella organisation for more than 90
insurance syndicates.
($1 = 0.6541 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Matt Scuffham)