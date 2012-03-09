LONDON, March 9 State-backed Lloyds Banking Group said its highest paid executive was paid 2.8 million pounds ($4.4 million) for 2011 and its Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio could receive almost 10 million shares under this year's incentive plan.

Lloyds, 41 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, said its top paid executive -- who it did not name -- received a salary of 500,000 pounds, bonus of 2.15 million, and pension of 125,000.

The bank had already said Horta-Osorio would waive his bonus for 2011. He could receive 3.5 million pounds for last year, consisting of a salary of 1.06 million and up to 2.4 million from a long-term incentive plan if targets are hit.

He could get 9.6 million shares under a 2012 incentive plan, worth 3.3 million pounds, the bank said on Friday. ($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Mike Nesbit)