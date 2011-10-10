LONDON Oct 10 Lloyds Banking Group appears poised to take a loss of about 35 percent on a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) basket of commercial property debt as talks advance to sell the portfolio, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper cited people familiar with the process as saying as the bank is entering second-round talks with four unnamed remaining bidders for the portfolio of properties.

The sources cited in the article say Lloyds narrowed the field to four parties on Friday, each of which had tabled initial bids at almost 650 million pounds, a price that would represent a 35 percent discount to the loans' face values.

Acceleration of the process means a sale could take place before Christmas, rather than next year as expected, with Lloyds hoping to unwind the 24 billion pounds worth of bad property loans it holds, according to the article.

($1 = 0.648 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)