* Negative sentiment spreads to London property market
* More European banks could stop lending in Q1 2012
LONDON Jan 6 Confidence in the health of
the UK property sector is suffering from the euro zone debt
crisis and the unease is spreading to Britain's most buoyant
market London, Lloyds Banking Group said.
Data from the bank's quarterly Commercial Property
Confidence Monitor showed that the net balance of medium and
large businesses expecting the UK property market to improve in
the next six months fell to -24 in November, from -10 in August.
Of these, the net balance of firms based in London that were
bullish about the market was 2.8 in November, down from 32.2 in
August, a sign that gloom has spread to the UK capital which had
bucked the national trend with a recovery in 2010.
A net balance is the sum of all positive and negative survey
responses which ignores the middle ground. A positive number,
for instance, would indicate that there were more bullish
responses than bearish ones.
"It's clear that concerns regarding the Euro Zone are
impacting upon confidence, especially at the higher end of the
market where respondents are more likely to be active in Europe
or provide space for European companies and investors," Lloyds's
Managing Director of Corporate Real Estate, Lynda Shillaw, said
in a statement.
"There appears to be a recognition that the challenging
(world) economy is going to be here for far longer than anyone
anticipated," she said.
UK property values fell for the first time in almost two and
a half years in November and latest economic data from the euro
zone is pointing to recession in the months
ahead.
Shillaw also said that more European banks could stop
lending to the property sector in first quarter 2012.
Lloyds classifies mid- to large-sized businesses as those
that borrow 1-50 million pounds and major businesses as those
with loans of more than 50 million pounds. The bank conducted
its survey of 448 property decision-makers late last year.
Despite the fall in confidence, the biggest property players
remain keen to invest over the next 3-6 months, with 53 percent
of major businesses expecting to increase their investment and
only 10 percent looking to divest, Lloyds said.
Smaller companies were more cautious, with 28 percent of
medium to large businesses and 19 percent of small businesses
planning to increase their investment.
The data also showed that there was little appetite for
riskier non-prime investments, Lloyds said, adding that
companies will be looking to hold on to good performing
properties for the next 2-5 years before considering selling.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh. Editing by Jane Merriman)